+ ↺ − 16 px

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter says a U.S. tariff deal in 2025 remains uncertain. Talks continue as Swiss exports, especially machinery, face pressure from high U.S. tariffs and economic challenges in Germany.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said it is uncertain whether Switzerland can reach a tariff agreement with the U.S. this year, amid ongoing trade tensions with President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“It’s not possible to forecast. Everything depends on whether the U.S. president gives the green light or not,” Keller-Sutter told Tages-Anzeiger.

The uncertainty follows Trump’s imposition of 39% tariffs on Swiss products in August 2025, citing the U.S. trade deficit with Switzerland. Keller-Sutter faced domestic criticism over the handling of the call with Trump, who later publicly claimed she “didn’t want to listen” to concerns about the deficit.

Since then, the Swiss government has been negotiating to secure a better deal, proposing investment pledges and measures to reduce the U.S. deficit.

Although U.S. tariffs affect less than 10% of Swiss exports, certain sectors, particularly Swiss machinery makers, are feeling the pressure. Economic challenges in neighboring Germany have also added to the strain on Swiss manufacturers.

Keller-Sutter, whose rotating presidency ends in 2025, said Swiss officials are continuing dialogue with the U.S. to address the tariff issue.

News.Az