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Syra
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Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will participate in the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, from November 6 to 21, with his attendance confirmed by the presidency on Wednesday.05 Nov 2025-21:15
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At the Foreign Affairs Council meeting held in Brussels today, the foreign ministers of the European Union Member States agreed to lift economic sanctions on Syria. France backed this landmark decision, which aims to uphold commitments made to the transitional authorities and support Syria’s economic recovery and transition process.21 May 2025-22:01
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