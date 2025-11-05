Syrian president to attend COP30 climate summit in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will participate in the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, from November 6 to 21, with his attendance confirmed by the presidency on Wednesday.

The presidency’s media office said Sharaa will pay an official visit to Brazil on Nov. 6–7 to join the summit, which brings together dozens of world leaders, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This will be the first time a Syrian president attends a UN climate conference since the series began in 1995, the office said.

Following the summit, Sharaa is expected to travel to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump.

News.Az