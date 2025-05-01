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Syria Saudi Arabia
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Syria officially recognized Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state following a trilateral meeting in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.29 Oct 2025-23:40
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Officials discuss humanitarian aid, agriculture and investment as ties continue to expand
08 Sep 2025-05:29
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed the latest developments in Syria and Gaza on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.01 Aug 2025-19:32
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On Thursday, Syria and Saudi Arabia signed 47 investment agreements worth over $6 billion, marking the conclusion of the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum, which was held under the patronage and in the presence of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shar’a.24 Jul 2025-23:40
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