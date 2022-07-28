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Taiwan President
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TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said the company’s biggest challenge remains a shortage of talent, while also expressing concern about water supplies in Taiwan as demand from the semiconductor industry continues to grow.12 Jun 2026-09:44
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Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent state visit to North Korea after seven years has drawn international attention, with analysts suggesting that the central focus of the trip was Taiwan rather than Russia.11 Jun 2026-16:16
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Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday the island is determined to defend its sovereignty and boost its defence in the face of China's increasing expansion, after Beijing fired rockets towards the island as part of military drills.01 Jan 2026-14:15
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Chinese President Xi Jinping asked U.S. President Joe Biden last year to change the language the United States uses when discussing its position on Taiwanese independence, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the private conversation, News.Az reports citing Reuters.29 Oct 2024-13:56
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