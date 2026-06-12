Modi heads to Europe to deepen India’s strategic ties

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At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to France from 13–14 June (Nice), and from 16–18 June (Evian and Paris), as well as to Slovakia from 14–16 June.

In the first leg of the visit, the PM Modi will travel to Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on 14 June, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs, News.Az reports.

Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India–France bilateral relationship, which was elevated earlier this year to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

In Nice, the two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event, which will bring together leading innovation startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and other countries. Held during the India–France Year of Innovation, this flagship initiative underscores the strong and dynamic innovation partnership between the two nations.

In the second leg of the visit, at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Modi will pay a state visit to Slovakia on June 14-16. This will mark the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since the country’s independence in 1993.

During the visit, Modi and Fico to hold discussions to explore new avenues of cooperation. He will also meet President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Slovakia across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, automobile manufacturing, and railway manufacturing.

In the third leg of the visit, Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16–17. During the summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, invited partner countries, and representatives of international organizations. The discussions will focus on sessions themed around: forging new partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity; reviving balanced, shared, and sustainable economic growth for all; and ensuring a safe, rapid, and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence. On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

In the final leg of the visit, Modi will travel to Paris on June 18 for further bilateral engagements and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and startup event. He is also expected to address members of the Indian community in Paris.

News.Az