Xi’s North Korea visit focus seen as Taiwan, not Russia

Xi’s North Korea visit focus seen as Taiwan, not Russia

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Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent state visit to North Korea after seven years has drawn international attention, with analysts suggesting that the central focus of the trip was Taiwan rather than Russia.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions, including an escalating dispute with Japan and broader geopolitical competition in East Asia, News.Az reports, citing international NK News.

Xi’s trip to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was widely interpreted as an effort by Beijing to reinforce support for its reunification goals regarding Taiwan.

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According to analysts, the visit has prompted speculation that China sought to signal alignment with Pyongyang on key political objectives, while countering perceptions of North Korea’s growing proximity to Russia.

Observers note that the trip reflects China’s broader strategic messaging in the region as tensions continue to rise across East Asia.

News.Az