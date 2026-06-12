Georgian PM slams EU ‘double standards’ on democracy

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said that European Union decisions regarding different countries are driven by political interests rather than principles of democracy and human rights.

He stated that this approach is visible in the cases of Ukraine, Moldova and other countries, and recalled earlier conditions in Georgia between 2004 and 2012, when, according to him, prisoners were openly tortured while the EU ignored the situation, News.Az reports, citing Obzor.

Kobakhidze said the same pattern is continuing today, with countries being granted candidate status and opening negotiations despite similar violations.

He added that Georgia currently outperforms other EU candidate countries in terms of human rights, rule of law, low corruption levels and economic indicators.

At the same time, he criticized Ukraine, stating that more than 105 television channels had been closed and 11 political parties banned, and Moldova, where he said 12 television channels were shut down, the largest opposition bloc was banned, and two parties were restricted from participating in elections.

News.Az