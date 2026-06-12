Philippine earthquake death toll rises to 55; 38 still missing

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At least 55 people have been killed, 38 remain missing, and 1,120 others have been injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing China Daily.

According to the NDRRMC, the disaster has affected more than 86,000 families, involving over 390,000 people.

The earthquake also caused widespread destruction, with around 19,000 houses damaged and power supplies disrupted in 48 cities and municipalities.

Roads, bridges, airports, and seaport facilities sustained damage and were hampered in their operations. General Santos International Airport can accommodate military and humanitarian assistance flights while remaining close to commercial flights.

A total of more than 3,700 personnel have been dispatched for search and rescue operations in hard-hit areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of 33 km, with the epicenter 32 km southwest of the coast of Maasim town in Sarangani province on Mindanao Island. The institute said it recorded more than 3,860 aftershocks from the major tremor.

The Philippines experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a zone of major tectonic plate boundaries known for earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

News.Az