- News
- Takeover
Tag:
Takeover
-
GameStop is reportedly preparing a takeover bid for eBay in a bold move that could reshape the online retail landscape.02 May 2026-10:30
-
-
Private equity firm CVC Capital (CVC.AS), opens new tab is weighing a 9 billion euros ($10.54 billion) deal for the Italian Payments group Nexi (NEXII.MI), opens new tab, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.28 Apr 2026-20:31
-
-
Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders have approved the company's $111 billion (£82 billion) acquisition by Paramount, a deal that could significantly reshape the media landscape.23 Apr 2026-20:01
-
-
Commerzbank officially rejected UniCredit's takeover bid on Monday, arguing that the Italian bank had not offered a premium to shareholders despite attempting to take control of the German lender.20 Apr 2026-20:25
-
-
-
-
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares surged as much as 9% Monday morning following a Bloomberg report that the payments company has attracted takeover interest from potential buyers.23 Feb 2026-23:46
-
-
China’s Jiangxi Copper has increased its takeover bid for gold and copper miner SolGold to 28 pence per share, valuing the company at about £842 million ($1.13 billion), the companies announced on Dec. 12.12 Dec 2025-12:55
-
-
-
-
Italy’s UniCredit (CRDI.MI) plans to file an appeal with the country’s top administrative court on Monday, challenging the government-imposed conditions that derailed its attempted €15 billion ($17.5 billion) takeover of rival Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.10 Nov 2025-15:45
-
-
Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, approved a military plan for the IDF to take control of Gaza City on Wednesday.20 Aug 2025-10:29
-