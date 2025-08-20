Israel's defense minister approves ‘Gaza takeover plan’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, approved a military plan for the IDF to take control of Gaza City on Wednesday.

The operation, named “Gideon’s Chariots II,” was presented to Katz by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir along with the senior military command team, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, the head of the Military Operations Directorate, the head of Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) representatives, and other senior officials in the security establishment also attended the meeting.

The takeover is said to be a continuation of the first "Operation Gideon's Chariots."

In order to comply with the levels of readiness needed, the IDF has decided to send about 50,000 call-up orders to reservists, in addition to those already in service. Preparations to evacuate civilians from Gaza City to the south of the Strip were also approved to isolate Hamas terrorists. The approval of the plans comes against a proposal backed by Hamas that would involve the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a two-month ceasefire.

