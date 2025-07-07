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Tariff Deadline
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South Korea announced on Saturday that it is preparing a mutually agreeable trade package with the United States ahead of an upcoming August 1 tariff deadline. The move comes as both countries gear up for minister-level meetings next week.26 Jul 2025-13:52
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South Korea’s push to secure a critical tariff deal with the United States intensified this week as Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington, days before President Donald Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline.25 Jul 2025-10:19
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Several European leaders voiced concern over the possibility of a transatlantic trade war. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said it “would make no sense to trigger a trade war between the two sides of the Atlantic.”14 Jul 2025-09:58
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The US dollar hovered near multi-year lows on Monday as investors braced for the end of a 90-day moratorium on President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.07 Jul 2025-14:12
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