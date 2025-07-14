EU ministers to discuss U.S. tariff threat as Trump sets August 1 deadline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several European leaders voiced concern over the possibility of a transatlantic trade war. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said it “would make no sense to trigger a trade war between the two sides of the Atlantic.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned, “Everyone loses out from an escalated trade conflict, and it will be U.S. consumers who pay the highest price.” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called Trump’s stance “pointless and very shortsighted” in remarks to broadcaster DR, News.Az reports, citing Euro News

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof posted on X, saying the move “is concerning and not the way forward.” Meanwhile, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the threatened tariffs as “a setback,” noting that while countermeasures are prepared, “the EU would prefer a negotiated approach.”

With just over two weeks before the August 1 deadline, pressure is mounting on both sides to reach a deal. EU officials remain firm in their message: dialogue remains open, but retaliatory measures are ready should diplomacy fail.

News.Az