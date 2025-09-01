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Tax Fraud
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Amazon’s Italian unit has paid compensation and dismantled a monitoring system for delivery staff, bringing to a close a probe into alleged tax fraud and illegal labour practices, sources said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.05 Dec 2025-11:56
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Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will go on trial on Wednesday for allegedly failing to declare income to Spain's tax office, the latest in a string of such cases targeting sports figures in the country.02 Apr 2025-09:07
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