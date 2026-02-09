Ex-French minister quits Arab World Institute over Epstein ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has been rocked by the Epstein affair, with former minister Jack Lang resigning and facing a tax fraud investigation over alleged financial connections to the late disgraced financier.

France's former Culture Minister Jack Lang resigned on Saturday as president of the Arab World Institute following revelations about his past financial links to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The resignation came after France's financial prosecutor opened an investigation into Lang and his daughter Caroline on suspicion of "aggravated tax fraud laundering," according to authorities.

Lang's name appears more than 600 times in files released on 30 January by the US Department of Justice, which documented exchanges between the two men spanning seven years until Epstein's death in custody in 2019.

Caroline Lang, a former longtime Warner Bros France executive, resigned last Monday as managing director of France's Independent Producer Syndicate after documents revealed her business relationship with Epstein.

The files showed Caroline Lang partnered with Epstein in 2016 in a company called Pyrtanée LLC that focused on purchasing works by emerging French artists. She was named in Epstein's will as a beneficiary of €5 million, though she has denied receiving any funds. The preliminary investigation was opened after US documents revealed years of correspondence and financial links between Lang and Epstein, according to French media. Caroline Lang told investigative news site Mediapart that she and her father were introduced to Epstein by Woody Allen and his partner Soon-Yi Previn in 2012. She described herself as "astoundingly naive" but said she had neither personally invested in nor received money from the US Virgin Islands-registered company.

News.Az