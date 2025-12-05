Amazon settles tax, labour probe in Italy

In July 2024, the company’s logistics services unit faced accusations of bypassing labour and tax regulations by using cooperatives and limited liability companies to supply workers, allegedly avoiding VAT and reducing social security contributions.

At the time, Milan prosecutors seized 121 million euros from the unit.

The group has now paid ​around 180 million euros ($209.83 million) to the Italian ‌tax agency as part of a wider 1-billion-euro settlement involving 33 companies that had been targeted by similar investigations in Milan, the two sources said.

These include Italian units of DHL, FedEx and Ups, ⁠and Italian supermarket chain Esselunga, ​they added.

News of the settlement ​was first reported by Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

Under the deal, the companies that ‍were under investigation ⁠also agreed to directly employ more than 50,000 workers who were previously hired indirectly through ⁠the cooperatives, the paper and the sources said.