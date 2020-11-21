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Teacher
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The man suspected of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night worked as a teacher and video game developer from Southern California, according to public records.26 Apr 2026-09:32
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A teacher has been critically injured after being shot by a student at a private school in Baku, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.06 Feb 2026-10:27
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Family and friends of Tim McCarthy, a 64-year-old teacher who passed away from terminal cancer, gathered to celebrate the posthumous airing of his episode on ITV quiz show The Chase. McCarthy fulfilled his dream to appear on the show and won £50,000 alongside another contestant after narrowly beating chaser Jenny Ryan by just one second.28 Aug 2025-17:53
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