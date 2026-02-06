Teacher critically injured in school shooting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A teacher has been critically injured after being shot by a student at a private school in Baku, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The incident happened at around 09:00 on 6 February outside the private Idrak Lyceum in the city’s Binagadi district.

A 10th-grade student, identified as A.Sh, came to the school with a hunting rifle belonging to his father and shot a teacher, identified as Sh.K.

Police officers detained the student at the scene and seized the firearm. An investigation is underway.

The injured person was the lyceum’s mathematics teacher. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Parents have been arriving at the school to take their children home following the incident.

The head of the lyceum, Monsum Alishov, said the student had brought the hunting rifle to the school in his backpack.

“The incident happened due to negligence,” he said.

News.Az