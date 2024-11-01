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Technology Giant
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Apple (AAPL) shares dropped 1.1% in after-hours trading on Thursday, despite the technology giant reporting quarterly results.01 May 2026-18:45
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Shares in Chinese tech firm Victory Giant Technology Huizhou, a supplier to US chip giant Nvidia, surged almost 60 percent on their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday after the company raised more than US$2 billion in the city’s largest listing so far this year.21 Apr 2026-09:26
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Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced his plan to sell another 25 million shares in the technology giant, worth nearly $5bn (£3.9bn).04 Jul 2024-11:32
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