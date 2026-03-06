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Technology Hub
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U.S. carrier American Airlines Group is planning to significantly expand its technology operations in India, with plans to double the workforce at its technology hub to around 800 employees by early next year, according to people familiar with the matter.27 May 2026-17:35
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The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to the country’s major technology hub Bengaluru, has announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16.06 Mar 2026-10:48
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