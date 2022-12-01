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Tehran Fire
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A fire broke out in an administrative building at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.27 May 2026-19:40
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A series of intense overnight strikes on the Iranian city of Isfahan has triggered massive explosions and a towering column of fire, signaling a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.31 Mar 2026-09:30
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A fire broke out in Iran's Parand, near the capital city Tehran, on Wednesday, according to state media. Videos showed smoke rising over the area, which is near several military and strategic sites in Tehran province.18 Feb 2026-22:26
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A fire broke out around 10 a.m. at a busy market in Tehran’s Janat Abad Shomali area, sending thick smoke into the air as emergency teams rushed to the scene.03 Feb 2026-11:59
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