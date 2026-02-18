Blaze breaks out near Iran’s capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in Iran's Parand, near the capital city Tehran, on Wednesday, according to state media. Videos showed smoke rising over the area, which is near several military and strategic sites in Tehran province.

"The black smoke seen near the city of Parand is the result of a fire in the reeds around the Parand river bank... fire fighters are on site and the fire extinguishing operation is underway", state media cited the Parand fire department as saying, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

News.Az