A fire broke out around 10 a.m. at a busy market in Tehran’s Janat Abad Shomali area, sending thick smoke into the air as emergency teams rushed to the scene.

The market, covering about 2,000 square metres and filled with active stalls, was operating when the fire started. Firefighters began control operations from multiple directions, but authorities said there is still no confirmed information about injuries or possible casualties, News.Az reports, citing the Mirror.

The fire drew widespread attention after images and videos circulated online showing large plumes of smoke rising above the city skyline. Authorities urged residents to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate safely and efficiently.

The incident comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension involving Iran and the United States. Recent statements from U.S. political leadership about military positioning and ongoing disagreements over nuclear negotiations have increased regional uncertainty, although there is currently no indication linking the fire to political or military activity.

Iranian officials have recently signaled openness to negotiations, with leadership indicating that diplomatic channels remain under consideration despite ongoing disagreements and recent domestic unrest. Analysts say incidents like large urban fires can quickly attract international attention when they occur during periods of political tension.

For now, authorities remain focused on bringing the fire under control and determining the cause. Investigations are expected to begin once emergency crews fully extinguish the blaze and secure the affected area.

News.Az