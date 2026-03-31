Huge fire erupts after strikes hit Isfahan - VIDEO

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A series of intense overnight strikes on the Iranian city of Isfahan has triggered massive explosions and a towering column of fire, signaling a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The joint US-Israeli attacks struck multiple locations across the city, lighting up the night sky and sparking widespread fires. Witness accounts and circulating visual material show sustained blasts followed by flames rising high above the skyline, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Isfahan, home to around 2.3 million people, is a key strategic hub and hosts the Badr military airbase, making it a significant target in the expanding military campaign.

Residents reported a series of powerful detonations that shook large parts of the city. The scale and duration of the strikes appeared far greater than previous incidents, with fires spreading across areas believed to be linked to military infrastructure.

Images shared online, including those reposted by Donald Trump, show continuous blasts followed by a massive fire plume, suggesting heavy damage to facilities in and around strategic sites.

The latest assault comes despite reports that Tehran and Washington have been exploring the possibility of a ceasefire. Instead, the strikes point to a widening campaign targeting critical defense and logistics locations inside Iran.

Isfahan has faced repeated attacks since early March, but earlier strikes were more limited in scope. This latest wave stands out for its intensity, duration, and visible destruction.

With attacks increasing in scale and frequency, concerns are rising that the conflict could expand further, increasing instability across the region and impacting global markets—especially energy supply chains.

For now, there are no clear signs of de-escalation, as both military activity and geopolitical tensions continue to intensify.

News.Az