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Niigata, April 26 (Jiji Press) Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa has visited Tokyo Electric Power Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.26 Apr 2026-13:12
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Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) announced on Thursday that it has suspended operations to withdraw control rods at a recently restarted unit of a nuclear power plant located northwest of Tokyo, following the activation of an alarm.22 Jan 2026-11:34
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