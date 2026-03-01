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Tesla Fsd
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Tesla is running into some real friction in Europe as it pushes to get its Full Self Driving system approved, with regulators raising concerns that could slow things down.05 May 2026-16:39
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Elon Musk said Wednesday that millions of Tesla owners will need hardware upgrades to run a future version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software that does not require human supervision, reversing years of assurances that existing vehicles would be capable of supporting it.23 Apr 2026-12:47
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The Netherlands’ vehicle authority has informed the European Commission of its plan to seek EU-wide approval for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, according to a senior regulator.13 Apr 2026-17:57
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The Dutch vehicle authority RDW has granted Tesla type approval for its "Full Self-Driving" Supervised system in the Netherlands, making it the first European country to officially approve the driver-assist technology.11 Apr 2026-03:00
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The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has escalated its investigation into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, moving to a more detailed engineering analysis covering about 3.2 million vehicles across multiple models.19 Mar 2026-14:20
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