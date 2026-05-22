Turkish rock star Haluk Levent discharged after health scare

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Beloved Turkish rock musician and philanthropist Haluk Levent has been discharged from the hospital following a health scare that left fans deeply concerned. The artist, famously known as the founder of the AHBAP Association, was hospitalized under the suspicion of suffering from stomach bleeding.

After undergoing a series of medical examinations and receiving treatment, doctors cleared Levent to return home under supervision. Medical professionals confirmed that he is currently in good health but have strongly advised him to take a step back from his hectic schedule to recuperate, News.Az reports, citing En Haberler.

This isn't the first time the singer's demanding routine has taken a toll on his body. Months prior, Levent was hospitalized following a performance in the Ortaca district of Muğla, where doctors diagnosed him with stress-induced stomach spasms. Tabloid reports and those close to the artist have frequently noted that his relentless concert schedule and intense humanitarian work often lead to periodic health struggles.

As news of his hospitalization broke, social media was flooded with get-well wishes from worried fans across Turkiye. With his treatment now successfully completed, Levent is expected to enter a period of much-needed rest before returning to the stage and his charity work.

News.Az