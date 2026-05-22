GA-ASI MQ-9B makes first flight with new AEW surveillance pods

GA-ASI MQ-9B makes first flight with new AEW surveillance pods

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General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has conducted the first test flight of its MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft equipped with new Airborne Early Warning (AEW) pods developed in partnership with Saab.

The flight marks an early step in the integration of advanced airborne surveillance technology designed to expand long-range detection and tracking capabilities for unmanned systems, News.Az reports, citing EDR Magazine.

The test took place on May 19 at the company’s Desert Horizon flight operations facility in Southern California using a company-owned aircraft.

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The AEW capability, branded “LoyalEye,” is expected to provide persistent and cost-effective air surveillance once fully developed and deployed to operators, offering detection of aircraft, drones, missiles and other aerial threats.

The MQ-9B platform, which includes SkyGuardian, SeaGuardian, the UK’s Protector variant, and a short takeoff and landing version under development for naval use, is being positioned as a long-endurance unmanned system with expanded combat support roles.

GA-ASI said the new system enhances situational awareness and operational flexibility by integrating advanced radar pods with satellite and line-of-sight communications.

Saab officials said the partnership aims to extend the capabilities of existing manned systems while improving mission success rates through continuous surveillance and improved threat detection.

The development programme is expected to continue over several months, culminating in a full-capability demonstration later this year.

News.Az