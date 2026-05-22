Tesla Model Y sets record in Norwegian EV market

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The Tesla Model Y has become the first-ever car model to surpass a major milestone in Norway, exceeding 100,000 new registrations and cementing its status as one of the country’s most popular vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Teslarati.

As of May 20, Norwegian authorities have registered 100,224 units of the electric SUV, according to data from local outlet Opplysningsrådet for veitrafikken.

The figure means roughly one in every 29 passenger cars on Norwegian roads is now a Model Y, highlighting its rapid rise as a national favorite.

Since first deliveries in August 2021, the Model Y has grown from a newcomer to a widely used staple in Norwegian traffic.

Geir Inge Stokke, managing director of OFV, called the achievement “remarkable,” noting that few single car models have reached such levels of adoption so quickly.

“Tesla Model Y has hit the Norwegian market spot on, and the numbers illustrate how fast the EV market has developed here,” Stokke said.

The Model Y’s strong performance reflects Norway’s rapid transition toward electric mobility. Around 87.6 percent of registrations are private, while 12.4 percent are company vehicles.

Owners are spread across the country, from major cities to smaller municipalities, making the Model Y a widely adopted “people’s car” rather than an urban niche product.

Demographic data shows typical drivers are men in their early 40s, with an average registered user age of 44. About 83 percent of registrants are male and 17 percent female, though actual household use is broader.

Adoption is strongest in urban areas with well-developed charging infrastructure. Oslo leads with 16,861 registrations, followed by Bergen (7,450), Bærum (4,313), and Trondheim (4,240).

The top five municipalities—Oslo, Bergen, Bærum, Trondheim, and Asker—account for 35,463 units, or about 35 percent of all Model Y registrations. Despite this concentration, the vehicle has also achieved broad adoption across smaller towns and rural areas.

News.Az