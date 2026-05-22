London man jailed for five years over antisemitic death threats

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A London court has sentenced 36-year-old Tavius Jean-Charles to five years in prison following a series of severe antisemitic hate crimes targeting the local Jewish community.

Between October 2025 and March 2026, Jean-Charles repeatedly harassed and threatened six victims near synagogues in a north London neighborhood with a prominent Jewish population. Detectives were alerted after he was witnessed shouting "I will kill you Jews" on March 16, leading to his arrest a week later, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a shocking escalation, just one hour after being released from police custody, Jean-Charles was overheard saying into his phone, "It would be good if we blew up one of their schools."

Last month, Jean-Charles pleaded guilty to seven racially aggravated public order offenses and one count of racially aggravated criminal damage. His sentencing at Southwark Crown Court comes amid a deeply concerning rise in antisemitic attacks across London, which has recently seen arson incidents and the stabbing of two Jewish men.

In response to the surge in hate crimes, prosecutors have pledged to accelerate justice by implementing faster charging decisions and speedier evidence-gathering processes to better protect targeted communities.

News.Az