Elon Musk reveals new plan for Tesla's full self-driving

Elon Musk has revealed a major update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature.

Posting on his social media platform X, the world’s richest person stated, “Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb. 14. FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter,” News.Az reports.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14. <br><br>FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter.</p>— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/2011324998653513810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Under this new subscription-only model, drivers will no longer be able to purchase FSD upfront for $8,000. Instead, they will need to pay on a monthly basis, with the current subscription priced at $99 per month.

The decision comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of autonomous driving features and Tesla’s frequent adjustments to its approach to vehicle automation.

