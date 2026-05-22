Ankara court rejects appeal to block ousting of Türkiye's CHP leader

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An Ankara court has rejected an appeal by Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) against a controversial ruling to remove its chairman, Ozgur Ozel, from office.

The legal battle is far from over, however. The CHP has also escalated its fight by filing separate appeals with a higher court and the Supreme Election Board (YSK), though rulings on those challenges are still pending, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The sudden and dramatic ousting of Ozel has severely escalated Türkiye's ongoing political crisis, triggering widespread domestic tension and rattling financial markets.

News.Az