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Testify
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On Wednesday, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify about the department's handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein.05 Mar 2026-02:18
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Susan Monarez, the recently fired director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is set to testify before Congress next week. Monarez was removed from her post after opposing vaccine policy changes promoted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which she said contradicted scientific evidence.10 Sep 2025-11:45
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