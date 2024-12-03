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Tag:
Testimony
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The administration of Donald Trump has thrown its support behind legislation that could significantly change how benefits are paid to thousands of disabled veterans, potentially paving the way for long-awaited financial reforms.05 May 2026-09:43
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Former US President Bill Clinton is testifying in a closed-door session to US lawmakers about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.27 Feb 2026-22:52
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed regret over his company's slow progress in identifying underage users on Instagram while testifying at a landmark social media addiction trial in Los Angeles.19 Feb 2026-01:23
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The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offences under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, continued in Baku on 20 November, News.Az reports.20 Nov 2025-20:49
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in his ongoing corruption trial is scheduled to begin on December 10 at 9:00 a.m., with the proceedings moved to the Tel Aviv District Court following security recommendations from the judges, News.az reports citing foreign media.03 Dec 2024-23:55
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