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Tether
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While stablecoins currently function as "invisible" infrastructure for institutional cross-border flows rather than retail purchases, emerging global regulations and a massive generational wealth transfer are positioning them to evolve into a primary competitor for legacy payment networks by the next decade.13 Apr 2026-11:32
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Tether has announced a major advance in brain-computer interface research, revealing a new system capable of translating neural activity into text with reported accuracy reaching 98.3%.01 Apr 2026-22:02
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Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin company, said it has frozen around $4.2 billion of its USDT tokens due to links with illicit activity, mostly over the past three years.27 Feb 2026-16:46
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Shares of Juventus Football Club surged about 13% on Monday after majority owner Exor NV rejected an unsolicited €1.1 billion takeover offer from crypto firm Tether Holdings.15 Dec 2025-14:50
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