The crypto space came to life again as Tether, the powerhouse behind the USDT stablecoin, has just signed a groundbreaking two-year, $100 million advertising deal with Rumble, the fast-growing video platform. This massive partnership is set to drive awareness for Rumble Wallet, the platform’s integrated payment system that leverages USDT and other cryptocurrencies to help creators monetize their content and engage in e-commerce.With a spotlight on USDT and the increasing focus on stablecoins, here are six standout cryptocurrencies that are well-positioned to benefit from Tether’s massive push, including the meme wonder, Little Pepe.

Little​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Real Utility

Initially, the Little Pepe (LILPEPE) can be considered a meaningless memecoin, just like many other tokens out there; however, it has a couple of essential features that set it apart from the rest. By means of its very own Layer-2 blockchain, LILPEPE can provide fast and cheap transactions, which is why it has a real utility - a feature which the majority of meme coins are ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌missing.

Here’s what sets it apart:

Built on its own scalable, low-cost Layer-2 blockchain

95% Certik audit score for top-notch security

A presale that has raised over $27.5 million

Zero transaction taxes for smooth buying and selling

Sky-high staking rewards of up to 782% APY

Little Pepe is poised to outperform other meme coins, especially with Tether’s aggressive push to put USDT and related projects front and center.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): Revolutionizing DeFi Markets

If you’re into decentralized finance (DeFi), then Hyperliquid (HYPE) should be on your radar. This platform is doing something fresh: it enables permissionless perpetual markets and allows users to create their own perpetual futures markets. Though its price has fluctuated, Hyperliquid’s innovative structure has kept it strong in the face of market changes. The launch of the HIP-3 upgrade in November 2025 has introduced a new layer of decentralization, enabling more traders to establish their own markets. As DeFi continues to grow, Hyperliquid could become one of the go-to platforms for decentralized derivatives.

Aster (ASTER): Institutional Validation and Major Backing

Aster (ASTER) is making a name for itself, not only because of its innovative approach to synthetic assets but also due to its substantial institutional support. With a $2.5 million investment from Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, Aster is a project that commands attention. Aster​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is definitely a good growth bet as it is only $1.25 per share and its market cap is $2.49 billion. The company's emphasis on synthetic assets and very liquid protocols is attracting mainly institutional investors. When the DeFi ecosystem is bigger, Aster will probably be the next most valuable entity in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌space.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR): The Blockchain Powerhouse

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is one blockchain project that’s experiencing real organic growth. With transaction volumes skyrocketing month after month and a notable increase in daily users, NEAR is becoming a go-to platform for both developers and users. NEAR is trading at $2.27, with a market cap of $2.91 billion. With the growing need for scalable solutions, NEAR’s position as a top blockchain is looking stronger than ever.

Pudgy​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Penguins (PENGU): A Meme Coin Transforming Into a Brand

It was once just an NFT collection; now, it has evolved into a global brand. To extend their appeal well beyond the cryptocurrency world, Pudgy Penguins recently signed a significant licensing agreement with DreamWorks Animation to feature the cute characters in their Kung Fu Panda franchise. Their price is now $0.012856, and as their brand continues to evolve, Pudgy Penguins is becoming increasingly a potential player in both the cryptocurrency and traditional worlds.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI): Political Catalysts Driving Growth

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a highly volatile token, but it has also been very active in responding to political events. Recently, WLFI saw a massive 33% surge after the U.S. Senate moved forward with a bipartisan deal to end the government shutdown. For those willing to take on some risk, WLFI offers the chance to capitalize on political catalysts in the crypto space.

Conclusion: 6 Cryptos Set for Growth

With Tether’s massive investment in Rumble and the growing wave of crypto mainstream adoption, these six cryptocurrencies are well-positioned to ride the next bull market. With​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ its Layer 2 blockchain, presale success, and solid utility, Little Pepe is set to rise above the rest of the meme coin crowd. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid, Aster, NEAR, Pudgy Penguins, and WLFI also have considerable potential due to their unique strategies and institutional interest.

