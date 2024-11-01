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Tag:
Thriller
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A competition is offering fans the chance to win the Blu-ray edition of Send Help, the darkly comedic survival thriller from Sam Raimi and 20th Century Studios.05 May 2026-17:29
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This film from Lithuania promises great things: A gay man infiltrates a Neo-Nazi organisation to track down the killer of his politician boyfriend.23 Apr 2026-11:40
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Netflix continues to dominate the thriller genre in 2025 with the highly anticipated crime thriller RIP.04 Feb 2025-16:17
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Heretic, the chilling horror thriller featuring Hugh Grant, will soon be available for digital streaming. Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film premiered in theaters on November 8.03 Dec 2024-11:41
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