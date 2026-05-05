Win 20th Century Studios’ send help on blu-ray

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A competition is offering fans the chance to win the Blu-ray edition of Send Help, the darkly comedic survival thriller from Sam Raimi and 20th Century Studios.

The film follows two business colleagues who survive a plane crash and become stranded on a deserted island, where they are forced to confront personal tensions while trying to stay alive. The story blends survival, psychological conflict, and dark humour as the characters struggle with shifting power dynamics, News.Az reports, citing The Peoples Movies.

The Blu-ray release includes extensive bonus features, offering behind-the-scenes material, early scene versions, bloopers, and production insights into the making of the film. The home entertainment edition allows viewers to explore the film further beyond its theatrical release.

The competition highlights the film’s arrival on physical media and gives audiences a chance to add the Blu-ray to their collection.

News.Az