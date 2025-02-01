- News
- Tokyo Electric Power
Tag:
Tokyo Electric Power
-
Niigata, April 26 (Jiji Press) Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa has visited Tokyo Electric Power Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.26 Apr 2026-13:12
-
-
Japan’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world’s largest by potential capacity, is set to restart on Wednesday for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, its operator Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) said, despite ongoing safety concerns among local residents.21 Jan 2026-11:55
-
-
Tokyo Electric Power Company announced on Tuesday that, due to "unprecedented technological challenges," it has postponed the removal of hundreds of tons of radioactive waste from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant until 2037.30 Jul 2025-02:06
-