Hegseth incorrect in claiming 'first torpedo sinking since WW2'

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth informed reporters that a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean using a torpedo.

He claimed it represented “the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War Two”.

This is not correct, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

During the Falklands War in 1982, Argentina's only cruiser - the General Belgrano - sank in the South Atlantic after being struck by two Tigerfish torpedoes fired by a British nuclear-powered submarine.

Another sinking occurred in 1971, after Indian frigate INS Khukri was torpedoed by a Pakistan submarine, external.

However, if confirmed, the sinking of the Iranian warship would be the first time since 1945 that an American submarine has sunk an enemy ship this way.

News.Az