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Tourism Meeting
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The 9th meeting of the High-Level Expert Group on Tourism of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) has been held in Shusha, Azerbaijan, bringing together delegations from member states and tourism officials to discuss future regional tourism development.28 Apr 2026-12:30
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The Azerbaijani delegation took part in the 6th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Ministerial Meeting on Tourism and the 8th High-Level Experts Group Meeting on Tourism, held in Erzurum, Türkiye.28 Apr 2025-18:46
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