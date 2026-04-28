Shusha hosts ECO tourism meeting on development plans

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The 9th meeting of the High-Level Expert Group on Tourism of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) has been held in Shusha, Azerbaijan, bringing together delegations from member states and tourism officials to discuss future regional tourism development.

The event was attended by delegations from ECO member states, tourism experts and representatives of relevant institutions, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Participants reviewed preparations for the 7th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism, the implementation status of decisions adopted at the 6th meeting, documents submitted for approval, as well as the selection of the ECO Tourism Capital for 2030.

The meeting also featured discussions on the draft “Shusha Declaration”, which is expected to be adopted at the upcoming 7th Ministerial Meeting on Tourism. Participants exchanged views and submitted proposals regarding the text of the document.

The outcomes of the 9th meeting of the High-Level Expert Group on Tourism will be forwarded to the agenda of the 7th Tourism Ministers Meeting, scheduled for April 29.

The city of Shusha was designated as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026 at the 5th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism in 2023.

News.Az