News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
26.2°C
79.2°F
Feels like:
27°C
27°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Toys
Tag:
Toys
How Labubu became one of the world’s most popular designer toys
06 Jan 2026-14:10
Latest News
Sri Lanka rate decision surprises markets as rupee slides
Rescuers closing in on seven people trapped in Laos cave
Russia threatens systematic strikes on Kyiv to mask failures
Electronics sector powers Singapore industrial expansion
Spain blocks Polymarket, Kalshi over licence issues
Japan government approves $3.2B yen use from reserve fund for energy bill subsidy
Seven dead in France as record May heatwave bakes Europe
Azerbaijan and Georgia restore daily Baku-Tbilisi train service
Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei warns US will no longer have ‘safe haven’ in the Gulf
OpenAI's Sam Altman admits he was wrong about AI job losses
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31