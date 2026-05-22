Germany criticizes us-israel actions in Iran conflict

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German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has sharply criticized the US-Israeli approach toward Iran, saying the 2015 nuclear agreement was undermined by the United States and that its collapse contributed to rising instability in West Asia.

He made the remarks during a major address to German diplomats and at an event marking the 75th anniversary of Germany’s Foreign Office, News.Az reports, citing MEHR News Agency.

Steinmeier said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should have been preserved, arguing that its continuation could have prevented the current escalation. He described the conflict as a “politically disastrous mistake” and said the US justification for military action “does not hold water,” calling it a violation of international law. He added that abandoning the deal and subsequent military developments have led to the situation Iran had long warned about.

News.Az