Prince Andrew investigation deepens amid explosive allegations and possible life sentence

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A senior British security official has said that the criminal investigation involving former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be “long and very complex,” as authorities continue examining multiple allegations linked to his past public role.

The comments come months after Andrew was arrested at his Norfolk residence, an event that has drawn intense public and political attention in the United Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

According to police, the 66-year-old was detained and questioned for several hours by detectives from Thames Valley Police as part of an expanding investigation.

The case reportedly stems in part from material released in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with investigators reviewing documents and correspondence related to the former financier’s criminal activities.

Authorities say the allegations under review include misconduct in public office, covering a wide range of potential offences such as corruption, misuse of sensitive information and other serious breaches during his time as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 and 2011.

Police have also confirmed that investigators are examining additional claims involving alleged sexual exploitation linked to a property in Windsor in 2010, although no formal complaint has yet been filed by the alleged victim.

Officials stressed that the investigation is ongoing and complex due to the volume of evidence and public submissions, while Andrew has denied wrongdoing in previous years and has not commented publicly since his arrest.

News.Az