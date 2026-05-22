Animal welfare group head arrested over alleged abuse of 39 dogs and cats in Tokyo home - VIDEO

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A 47-year-old woman who heads an animal welfare organisation has been arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of violating Japan’s Animal Welfare Act after allegedly keeping dozens of dogs and cats in severely poor conditions and failing to provide proper care.

Police said the suspect is accused of neglecting 39 animals in total at her home in Shinagawa Ward, where investigators later found evidence of extreme neglect and what authorities describe as a possible case of “multi-animal hoarding collapse”, News.Az reports, citing TBS News Dig.

The woman, identified as the head of a group called “Protect Dogs and Cats Nana-chan’s House,” is alleged to have kept 29 dogs and 10 cats in unsanitary conditions despite some of the animals being sick or injured, without providing appropriate treatment.

Authorities said the case involves suspected prolonged neglect, and that the suspect had been engaged in animal rescue activities before the situation deteriorated.

Investigators also reported that at least 30 animal carcasses were found scattered inside the residence, suggesting severe overcrowding and prolonged welfare violations. Police are continuing to investigate the scale of the alleged abuse and how the situation developed.

News.Az