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A U.S. judge on Thursday allowed an Iranian-born engineer to be released on bail just days before his trial on charges linked to a ​deadly drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan carried out ‌by Iran-backed militants in 2024.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston had previously declined to release Mahdi Sadeghi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen, from custody, citing the risk he might flee to avoid trial. He is ​charged with conspiracy to illegally procure technology used in a navigation system for ​Iran's military drones, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Prosecutors say that system was used in a drone that struck ⁠a U.S. outpost in Jordan called Tower 22, near the Syrian border, in a ​January 2024 attack that killed three Army Reserve soldiers and injured 47 others.

But Talwani on ​Thursday said the situation had changed since Sadeghi, a former Analog Devices employee, was arrested in December 2024, pointing to the war in Iran, which began in February when the United States and Israel launched ​strikes.

She said the conflict made the prospect of Sadeghi and his family returning to ​Iran "less attractive" and that it would be difficult for him to do so.

"It is just a different ‌political ⁠world," she said.

She noted Sadeghi's wife had made clear that she wanted their family to remain in the United States, where they reside in Natick, Massachusetts, something Sadeghi would risk losing if he fled rather than contest the charges.

She ordered him released on Friday ​on a secured $500,000 bond ​subject to strict ⁠home detention with a GPS ankle monitor. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Sadeghi has pleaded not guilty to ​participating in a scheme to violate U.S. export control and sanctions ​laws by ⁠illegally procuring technology for Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini's company, which counted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a client and made a navigation system used in Iran's Shahed drones.

Sadeghi is ⁠slated to ​face trial on June 22 alone after Italian officials ​last year released Abedini, who had been awaiting extradition to the United States, following the detention by Iran of ​an Italian journalist it also released.

News.Az