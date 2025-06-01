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Trump Putin Summit
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Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Beijing next week, only days after Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his high-profile summit with US President Donald Trump.15 May 2026-09:29
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The Kremlin has sought to quell growing speculation that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has fallen out of favor with President Vladimir Putin.07 Nov 2025-21:14
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U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed he will not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg on Nov. 22–23, dismissing the venue as inappropriate and citing criticisms of South Africa’s human rights record.06 Nov 2025-09:59
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing that “it didn’t feel right” to proceed with the summit amid rising tensions between Washington and Moscow.23 Oct 2025-09:40
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Poland has cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin against flying through its airspace for a planned summit in Budapest with U.S. President Donald Trump, citing an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.21 Oct 2025-12:20
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized last month’s Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it handed Moscow a propaganda victory.08 Sep 2025-10:30
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Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that agreements reached during his August summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska could pave the way for resolving the war in Ukraine01 Sep 2025-09:38
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Hungary has reiterated its offer to host a Russia-Ukraine summit in Budapest, describing the city as a suitable venue for peace talks, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. The comments come amid reports that Budapest is being considered as a potential location for discussions involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US leader Donald Trump.21 Aug 2025-11:52
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