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United States Economy
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The global economy is entering a period of profound transformation. Shifting demographics, rapid technological innovation, geopolitical competition, climate-related investments, artificial intelligence, energy transition policies, and changing trade patterns are expected to reshape the balance of economic power over the remainder of the decade.18 Jun 2026-16:15
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US President Donald Trump is set to begin his visit to China on Wednesday, 13 May. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the visit will last until 15 May, with key talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for 14–15 May. The official programme includes a welcoming ceremony, bilateral meetings, a visit to the Temple of Heaven, and a state banquet.12 May 2026-14:23
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US President Donald Trump has once again pointed to record gains on Wall Street as proof of what he described as a “booming” US economy, even as the ongoing conflict with Iran continues to drive up living costs for many American households.07 May 2026-09:16
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Georgia is once again demonstrating an economic paradox that has become one of the most intriguing stories in the South Caucasus. Against the backdrop of a prolonged political crisis, tensions with the European Union and the United States, street protests, disputes over the ruling party’s course, and a deteriorating international image, the Georgian economy continues to expand at a pace that would seem almost unattainable for many European countries.06 May 2026-11:31
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International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Monday that the global economy could face a “much worse outcome” if the Middle East conflict continues into 2027, particularly if oil prices rise to around $125 per barrel.05 May 2026-10:18
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The developments in the Middle East have put many positive initiatives in the region at risk. Among them is TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), a project intended to become a second major artery linking Europe and Asia.14 Apr 2026-09:27
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