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Ups Crash
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The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has made public a dramatic video showing the exact moment the left engine and its pylon separated from a UPS Boeing MD-11F, leading to a catastrophic and fatal crash moments after takeoff.20 May 2026-13:25
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UPS and FedEx have grounded their combined fleet of over 50 McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo planes following a UPS crash in Louisville that killed at least 14 people. The UPS MD-11 erupted into flames moments after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, and the cause is still under investigation.08 Nov 2025-13:30
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A UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded in a massive fireball Tuesday while taking off from the company’s global aviation hub in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least seven people and injuring 11, authorities said.05 Nov 2025-09:11
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